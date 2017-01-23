Laura Prepon Pregnant: ‘OITNB’ Star Expecting First Child With Fiancé Ben Foster

REX/Shutterstock

Pink or blue is the new black for Laura Prepon who is expecting her first baby with fiancé Ben Foster! Get all the details on the happy couple’s big news right here.

Laura Prepon, 36, is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Ben Foster, according to PEOPLE. A source confirmed the Orange Is The New Black star’s pregnancy the day after the engaged couple appeared at the Creative Coalition’s annual Spotlight Awards held during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.

“Ben seemed really protective and kept very close to Laura the entire night,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He was holding on to her arm as they walked in and kept by her side during the dinner. Neither of them got up much to mingle. They definitely enjoyed dinner. I noticed she finished her plate.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your congratulations for Laura and Ben below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.