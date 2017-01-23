Courtesy of Snapchat

Kylie Jenner is a chameleon when it comes to her hair — she never keeps one look for very long! However, her newest hairdo is a favorite of ours, so we hope she’ll change her ways and let it become one of her regular looks! See the pics of her hot new makeover, here.

Don’t YOU love Kylie Jenner‘s new hairdo? Just last week, she showed off a sexy blonde bob, and most recently, she brought back her gorgeous long black locks (obviously a wig or extensions), so we’re not entirely surprised to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showing off yet ANOTHER sexy hairstyle. And frankly, we’re happy she likes to change up her look so often because if she didn’t we would have never had the pleasure of feasting our eyes on what she’s currently bringing to the table — a gorgeous black bob!

Kylie showed off her hot new look in a Snapchat video posted on Jan. 23. Kylie doesn’t say anything in the clips, and there’s actually no audio playing whatsoever, but you can get a pretty good feel for Kylie’s new style just by watching them.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

As we previously told you, Kylie has tried multiple hairstyles and dyes over the years, including rose gold, dark black, bold blue, light green, bright orange and rainbow-colored locks! So if that’s a hint at what’s to come, then 2017 is going to be one colorful year for Kylie!

