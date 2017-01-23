Kirk Frost Cheated On Rasheeda? ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Mistress Suing For Child Support

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Kirk Frost has some serious explaining to do to his wife Rasheeda. An alleged side piece has filed court papers demanding child support after she claimed to have had the reality star’s secret baby! We’ve got the details.

The next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta sure is going to have some extra drama, because Kirk Frost, 47, has an alleged mistress who is suing him for child support, as she claims he fathered her baby son. Jasmine Washington, 27, says in new court papers obtained by bossip.com that she not only wants paternity testing to prove that Kannon Mekhi Washington, six months, is Kirk’s baby, but that she wants him to pay up and provide support for the infant’s expenses.

This has got to come to such a blow to Kirk’s wife Rasheeda, 34, who has put up with so many cheating rumors over the years. In Jasmine’s case, she says that she has receipts. She says in court docs that prior to Kannon’s birth, she got financial support and the use of a car from Kirk and when she broke things off with him, he put and end to her money train.

#tbt #us #frostfam #bosschick #happyanniversary 🙌 A photo posted by Kirk (@frost117) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

Jasmine claims that Kirk rakes in about $10,000 a month from his reality show, managing Rasheeda’s career and profits from some real estate properties he owns. She says she has zero income and over $5,000 in monthly expenses and wants Kirk to take on his fair share in the cost of raising Kannon. That includes daycare, as she’s been trying to find a job since Kirk allegedly cut off her financially. She claims in court docs that, “Petitioner shows that as a result of the respondent’s actions, she has suddenly, and without warning, found herself struggling financially to provide basic needs for herself and her child.”

She’s demanding $2,500 a month from the reality star, asking for Kirk to take a DNA test and appear before a judge to explain why he shouldn’t have to pay child support. We can’t imagine what a blow this is to Rasheeda, but if this all plays out on the show, we can’t wait for the next season of LHHATL because this drama is going to get juicy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk fathered a child with his alleged mistress? If he did, should Rasheeda divorce him?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.