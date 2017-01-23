Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Fears: Why Donald Trump Makes Her Scared To Have A Girl

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian recently shut down rumors that she’s pregnant, but we never thought the current political climate could be the reason WHY she doesn’t want to start a family! As HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned though, Khloe is terrified of bringing a baby girl into this world. Why? Donald Trump! You’ll never believe what she thinks of him!

It’s no secret Khloe Kardashian, 32, has always wanted kids of her own. But apparently Donald Trump‘s, 70, presidency is going to prolong her dream even more! After all, the star can’t STAND the current POTUS and is no longer anxious to have a baby — especially a little girl — as long as that “clown” is in office. Yikes!

“Khloe’s always wanted a baby, but for the first time ever she’s actually scared to have one,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s terrified because if she had a little girl, her rights as we know it would be stomped on by this clown that we call Trump! Khloe cannot believe this maniac is president and isn’t looking forward to the next four years with him at the helm.” Wow Khloe, tell us how you REALLY feel!

But we don’t totally blame Khloe for being concerned. Many women — as demonstrated by the hugely successful women’s march on Jan. 22 — are worried about their rights being taken away under Trump. “She wouldn’t want to bring a child in the world, especially a little girl, knowing that the President is doing everything he can to set the clock back 500 years on women’s rights issues,” our source added. “It’s just a sad time and KoKo doesn’t want to expose any child of hers to this second Great Depression.”

After facing rumors she was pregnant with her and her BF Tristan Thompson‘s, 25, first child together, Khloe took to social media to show herself drinking wine, thus shutting those speculations down. But pregnant or not, Khloe has been open with fans about her want to start a family of her own someday. At this rate, it looks like we may have to wait four years for another baby Kardashian though!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Khloe will get pregnant in the near future? Are you excited for her to start a family?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.