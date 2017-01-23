Khloe Kardashian Getting Engaged To Tristan Thompson? She’s Thinking About Their ‘Future’

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! It looks like Khloe Kardashian might be getting the happily ever after that she so very much deserves. We’ve got the details on how she’s thinking hard about a long-term future with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and if an engagement is finally in the cards.

It’s nothing but blue skies and sunshine for Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 25. “Khloé says things are serious,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE. “She spends more time with Tristan in Cleveland than in L.A.” That much is evidenced in the fact that she has set up a second home in C-Town so she can spend as much time as possible with the NBA star. When the Cavs season started we were wondering how they were going to make a long distance relationship work, but Khlo-money has proven she’ll do whatever it takes to be near her man. She’s been a constant presence at his home games, cheering him on from the sidelines at Quicken Loans Arena.

“Khloé is doing great. She is very excited about her relationship with Tristan,” their insider adds. “She of course thinking about the future. She hopes their relationship will have a future. Tristan makes her very happy.” So far its been completely smooth sailing for the couple, who rang in 2017 together and are going on six months of blissful romance. We totally wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up getting engaged to the handsome hoopster.

Their relationship has even weathered her ex Lamar Odom‘s post-rehab claims that he wants to rekindle his relationship with Khloe in the worst way. The 37-year-old said in an interview on The Doctors that “I want my wife back,” even though their divorce was finally made official in Dec. 2016. He’s so clearly in her past, as she looks to a bright and happy future with Tristan.

Khloe even admitted on Jan. 4 that she has fallen in love with him. Khloe went on to add, “At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years. It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember.” Aww, you go Khloe!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will get engaged in 2017?

