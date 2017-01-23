Kendall Jenner V. Bella Hadid — Sexy Sheer Showdown During Paris Fashion Week

SplashNews

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid are having an amazing time in Paris for fashion week, and these two BFF have been rocking seriously sexy outfits! Both girls opted to wear completely sheer shirts without a bra and we can’t decide who rocked the sheer look better. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, have been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm. These supermodel BFFs are known for their sexy styles and they both take major risks when it comes to fashion. They both stepped out at L’Avenue in Paris on Jan. 21st, wearing completely see-through shirts without bras and we can’t decide who wore the sheer look better.

Kendall stepped out in a completely see-through Wolford Amsterdam Turtleneck Pullover Top which she opted to go completely braless under, flashing her boobs and little star pasties over her nipples. She tucked the sheer long-sleeve top into a pair of high-waisted black skinny pants with lace-up detail on the front. Under her pants, she rocked fishnet stockings which she showed off in her Shoedebar strappy heels. She topped the look off with a cool denim Sonia Rykiel croopped jacket with huge, furry sleeves, Krewe sunglasses, and a Gucci purse.

Bella on the other hand, opted to go completely braless under her black Danielle Guizio Vouvant Sheer Bodysuit, completely showing off her bare breasts. On top of her turtleneck bodysuit, she donned a black Givenchy bomber jacket, a high-waisted black suede mini skirt, sheer tights, and thigh-high tan suede Situationist boots.

Both of these gorgeous ladies looked unbelievably sexy and we love that they flaunt their bodies so confidently. Going braless under a completely transparent shirt is hard to pull off, but both of these gals pulled it off perfectly.

We love both of their outfits so much and we can’t decide who rocked the sheer look better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

