Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, & More Best Dressed Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week

Now that Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing, some of our favorite celebrities are heading to Paris to catch some of the shows! From Kendall Jenner’s street style to Bella Hadid’s runway look, there are so many outfits to choose from & we can’t decide who was the best dressed! What do you guys think?

Kendall Jenner, 21, has been out and about in Paris since fashion week started, and her model-off-duty style is seriously amazing. Aside from her edgy runway look at the Givenchy show, it was her street style that stole the show. One of our favorite looks from her was her sheer black Laquan Smith shirt with a little ribbed white bralette underneath. She tucked the sheer top into a pair of leather Unravel pants, and topped the whole look off with mesh Soebedar heels, a Frasier Sterling necklace, and a fluffy black fur coat.

Bella Hadid, 20, looked so edgy and sexy when she hit the catwalk at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2017 show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. She headed down the runway in a sheer black gown with a high-neck and a fishtail skirt with cutouts and fringe scallop details. The entire dress featured fringe that swayed when she walked and she topped the look off with lace stockings and strappy heels.

Two gorgeous blondes that headed to the Christian Dior show were Kirsten Dunst, 34, and Diane Kruger, 40, who both opted to wear all-black. Kirsten rocked a floor-length, double-breasted black coat dress with a collar and a lace fringe bottom with pom-poms attached. She topped her look off with simple pointy-toed pumps.

Diane went with quite the Victorian look when she donned an off-the-shoulder black gown with a corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist, and a flowy skirt that fell into layered and frayed hems. She topped her look off with an edgy black choker necklace and black pumps.

We loved all of these gorgeous outfits so much and this is just the beginning of fashion month! We can’t wait to see what everyone else wears! What did you guys think of these looks? Which outfit was your fave?

