Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth After NFL Star Husband Demanded Paternity Test

Rudy Huxtable is officially a mom! Keshia Knight Pulliam, former star of ‘The Cosby Show,’ gave birth to her 1st child — a precious baby girl — and we are SO thrilled for the actress! Unfortunately, Keshia is going through a depressing divorce, so we hope her little one will be a bright light for her during this difficult time. Get all the exciting details here!

Amidst her nasty divorce to Ed Hartwell, 38, Keshia Knight Pulliam, 37, welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Ella Grace into the world on Monday, Jan. 23, and we can only imagine how excited she must be to be a new mom! This is her and Ed’s very first child. But it’s also one he didn’t believe was his. (We’ll get to that later.)

“Ella Grace has arrived!!!” Keshia captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter’s feet in a pair of socks, while announcing the birth on Jan. 23. And those are the only details available at this time.

Keshia announced her pregnancy back in July, revealing the happy news via Instagram and telling fans that she and Ed were expecting a little girl. But sadly, just one week later, Ed filed for divorce from the child star, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple had only been married for six months! He even demanded a paternity test because he didn’t think the child was his.

But little Ella has been Keshia’s saving grace throughout this difficult year. In fact, on Nov. 24, the actress revealed via social media what she’s truly thankful for — her daughter. Sharing a sonogram of her baby girl, Keshia posted a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude for the challenges that she’s overcome with help from her.

“This has been this single most challenging year of my life. However, I wake up this Thanksgiving more grateful & in awe of God’s power than ever,” she began. “Thru it all this little face has kept me going & helped me tap into strength I didn’t even know I possess. I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella. I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy.” Aw!

