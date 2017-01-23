Katy Perry Sharing Super Bowl Advice With Lady Gaga Before Halftime Show

REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry knows a thing or two about putting on an epic Super Bowl halftime show and she’s passing on her extensive knowledge to the great Lady Gaga as she prepares to give her own performance at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Katy’s pointers.

“Katy [Perry] knows that [Lady] Gaga will be amazing at the Super Bowl and has been in contact with her for some advice on planning and nerves,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Plus Katy hopes Gaga is even better than she was, she wants to always be tested because that is how they will grow as artists, Katy is very excited and will help in any way along the way until the big game!”

We are so excited to hear how wonderfully supportive Katy is being of Gaga during what we’re sure is a nerve-racking time for the “Perfect Illusion” singer. We’re sure Gaga is grateful for the advice too, seeing as Katy gave an amazing performance during the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show back in 2015 and sure knows what she’s talking about. After all, let us not forget Left Shark!

But Katy may actually be outdone by Gaga, who reportedly has some pretty amazing things up her sleeve, one of them being performing on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston! Holy cow! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, we learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gaga is also comparing her halftime show to Michael Jackson’s past performance. Now THAT is surely the one to beat.

Super Bowl LI will air on Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. We are totally ready to tune in to see what Gaga has in store for all of us!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Gaga’s Super Bowl performance? Do you think she’ll outdo Katy’s 2015 halftime show? Give us all your thoughts below!

