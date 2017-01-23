Kanye West Desperate To Please Kim Kardashian: How He’s Proving His Love

FameFlyNet

It seems like things are finally looking up for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! After an extremely rough couple of months, which consisted of Kanye’s ‘difficult behavior,’ the rapper is doing everything he can to prove his love for Kim. Get all the details here!

It goes without saying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a difficult couple of months, but it looks like things are starting to get better for them! From Kim being robbed in Paris to Kanye being hospitalized one month later, it’s understandable that this is has been a rough time for the duo. Fortunately, the 39-year-old “Famous” singer is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the reality star, 36, happy.

“Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” a source told PEOPLE. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

Come on Kanye, we have faith in you! In order to show dedication, the rapper is planning on filming scenes for the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as it means a lot to Kim. They are currently working on the reality show with a “new attitude,” as HollywoodLife.com previously reported.

Along with this new attitude comes the relief that all rumors of divorce are completely false. “It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now,” the magazine previously reported. “Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that. With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.” We really hope that the couple, who has two children together, will be able to work things out!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Kanye has the ability to patch things up completely with Kim?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.