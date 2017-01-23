Justin Bieber Shaves Head — Stop Everything To See His Hair Makeover

FameFlyNet / SplashNews

Oh my Biebs! The superstar showed off a dramatic hair cut on January 23 in Los Angeles, as he stopped for some fast food. See his new look below!

Justin Bieber is back again, with short hair! He was spotted on January 19 rocking a haircut that was very familiar — side swept, long bangs like he had when he was 15!

The famous Bieber swoosh! Unfortunately, that length is no more! He stopped by a Wendy’s in Los Angeles with a pal, West Coast Customs owner Ryan Friedlinghaus, on January 23 with his new ‘do. He was spotted leaving the restaurant with a large drink.

According to most women (and men) in the HollywoodLife.com office, the short hair is the better look! What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Maybe Justin Bieber is trying to send a message to ex Selena Gomez with this more mature hair makeover. She was recently spotted kissing the singer The Weeknd, and Justin was heard telling paparazzi that he doesn’t listen to The Weeknd’s music because it’s “wack.” Yikes.

The Weeknd is letting that diss slide, a source told HollywoodLife.com, because he doesn’t want to get involved in a love triangle with Justin and Selena! Smart move!

Well, we DO like this hair makeover on Justin, so whatever the reason he did it, we hope he’s happy with this dramatic new ‘do!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Justin Bieber’s shaved head? Are you digging his hair makeover?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.