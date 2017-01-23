No, that’s not Ringo Starr — that’s Justin Bieber! Biebs decided to bust out his drumming skills on Jan. 20, jumping behind the kit for a surprise jam session at a club out in Hollywood. Justin reminded everyone watching that he’s really good – check it out for yourself!

You know, if being an international pop superstar gets too boring for Justin Bieber, 22, he could make it as the drummer of a garage rock band. Justin decided to show off his drumming chops by joining Andrew Watt, 26, during his Jan. 20 show at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California. While on stage, Andrew and Justin (along with the rest of the band) did a pretty sweet cover of “Come Together” by The Beatles. Nice.

While it’s always nice to see Justin get behind a drum kit, watching him play with Andrew shouldn’t come as a surprise. Along with being a musician, Andrew is a successful songwriter. He co-wrote DJ Snake’s hit song, “Le Me Love You,” and the man who sang on that song? Justin Bieber.

Justin was last seen banging the skins in Sept. 2016, rocking out with a reggae band out in Laguna Beach. As Sofia Richie, 18, watched, Justin – who was slightly incognito in a white hoodie and sunglasses – got down, busting out a groove that got everyone moving. Before that, Justin took his drum skills to all the late night shows, challenging Questlove, 46 to a drum-off before sitting in with Reggie Watts, 44, on The Late Late Show.

It seems there’s always more than meets the eye with Justin. He’s a pop singer who can drum like a rock star and he has a heart of gold. He auctioned off his blue 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia, and his sports car ultimately earned $434,500. Instead of pocketing the nearly-half-a-million dollars, Justin is going to donate it to charity!

It sounds like Justin’s been spinning The Beatles. He certainly isn’t listening to The Weeknd, 26. Justin had “no comment” when asked about the new relationship between The Weeknd and his ex, Selena Gomez, 24, but he did throw some shade towards the “Party Monster” singer’s music. “That sh*ts whack,” Justin said, explaining why he won’t be blasting Starboy anytime soon. Well, there’s always Abbey Road.

Do you think Justin should put out a rock and roll album, HollywoodLifers? What do you think about his drumming skills?