This is unexpected. Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law Joshua Kushner was seen at the Women’s March in New York City on Jan. 21. Was his supermodel GF Karlie Kloss behind his attendance?

A marcher in New York saw Josh amidst the crowds at the march on Saturday. “Another Womens March marcher spotted Joshua Kushner asked if he was Jared’s brother. He (reluctantly) admitted yes, said he was ‘observing,'” Jessica Sidman, an editor for the Washingtonian tweeted. It’s hard to miss Josh in the crowd of pink p*ssy hats. Was he stopping by the march because Karlie asked him to? According to Karlie’s Instagram, the model has been in Paris to past few days and even swung by Fondation Louis Vuitton. Ooh la la!

Another #WomensMarch marcher spotted Joshua Kushner, asked if he was Jared's brother. He (reluctantly) admitted yes, said he was "observing" pic.twitter.com/2ppR0mWV6B — Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) January 22, 2017

After checking out the Women’s March in the Big Apple, Josh seemed to have made his way to Washington D.C. He posted a picture to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 22 posing with his older brother Jared from inside the White House. It’s good to see the brothers’ opposing political leanings don’t get in the way of family.

A photo posted by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Saturday’s marches across the country proved to be a powerful statement. Many celebrities gave fiery speeches including America Ferrera, Madonna, and Scarlett Johansson. ScarJo wowed the crowds in NYC with her impactful speech about Planned Parenthood. “I ask you to support for all women and our fight for equality in all things, including the fight to be recognized as individuals who know better for ourselves, what is right for our bodies better than any elected official,” she said. Wow.

