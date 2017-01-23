Courtesy of Instagram

She’s at it again! In what might be her raciest look to date, Joanna Krupa posed in nothing but skin-colored bikini bottoms for her latest mirror selfie — and it looks like she’s wearing absolutely nothing at all. Check out the shocking look here!

You have to look VERY closely to notice that Joanna Krupa, 37, isn’t actually totally naked in this video. The reality star is wearing nothing but nude bikini bottoms in the shot, posted to her Instagram on Jan. 21, and it’s seriously sexy. She covers her bare cleavage up with her elbows strategically placed in front of her body while filming herself in the mirror, and the result is a super hot, nearly-naked selfie.

“yes I do have nude color [bikini emoji] on!!” she wrote in the video caption. “so relax #haters #imamodel.” Still, that didn’t stop the hateful comments from flooding in. “Someone is desperate for attention!!!!” one commenter wrote. “Pictures like this should be for your boyfriend/husband. Not for the whole [world]. No class.” YIKES! Another added, “You’re a filthy attention seeking whore who has no morals.”

Joanna has never been shy about showing off her figure and pushing the boundaries when it comes to daring looks, so her decision to post this vid is not very surprising. Let’s be real, she looks incredible, so why not share it with the world if it empowers her, right?! Slay, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joanna Krupa’s selfie video? Is it too racy, or totally sexy?

