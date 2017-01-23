Ivanka Trump Wears Headband To Church & Brings Back The 90s In The Best Way

REX/Shutterstock

Throwback! Ivanka Trump rocked a headband to church with her family and father, President Donald Trump, and it gave us major feels! Find out how to copy it below!

Ivanka Trump, 35, attended a National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 21. She looked stunning in a gorgeous maroon velvet dress and gloves. She rocked a structured bag and pointed-toe pumps. Really stunning.

Her hair looked so pretty — slightly retro — in curls with a headband pulling her hair back from her gorgeous face! Wow!

We kind of love this look! I wore headbands growing up, but honestly, haven’t really worn them in my 20s or 30s — but if Kate Middleton and Ivanka are wearing headbands, they must be cool again! Kerry Washington, Julianne Hough, and Taylor Swift have also been spotted wearing headbands!

Her headband was maroon to match her coat dress, and had some beading on the top. This is perfect for a more formal occasion. For an everyday look, try a headband from Scunci hair accessories.

They have scrunchies, of course, but also tons of hair clips, headbands, and accessories. Their Comfy Bendable Headband is truly comfortable to wear and won’t dig in behind your ears. It comes in black and tortoise. It also fits any shape of head!

You may be weary about trying this trend, but with the right outfit, it can look totally chic and amazing! What do you have to lose?

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Ivanka Trump's headband at church? Would you rock this hairstyle?

