Family goals! Ivanka Trump is so proud of her little brother, Barron. The President’s daughter tweeted an adorable video of him calming down her 10-month-old son Theodore Kushner. See why the first daughter is calling her brother the ‘baby whisperer’!

Awww so cute! Ivanka Trump is sending lots of love to her younger brother Barron Trump, 10. The First Daughter posted a video to her Twitter account, showing Barron playing with his baby nephew Theodore Kushner and it’s absolutely precious!

My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders. pic.twitter.com/UqJeCcTjg3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 23, 2017

The 35-year-old mother of three captioned the vid, “my youngest brother proves he’s a baby whisperer — while my father signs his first executive orders.” The video shows President Donald Trump signing executive documents as the First Lady Melania Trump, and the Vice President Paul Ryan, were watching beside him. As Ivanka stood by holding her little Theodore, it was Barron to the rescue as the baby began to get overwhelmed by all of the activity around him. Trump’s youngest played peek-a-boo and smiled at the infant to calm him down. What a good uncle!

This tweet couldn’t of come at a better time as Barron has been receiving backlash from anti-Trump voters and protesters. No matter what political party you are, he is just a little kid! Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump’s former political opponent Hillary Clinton even tweeted about the negative media attention towards the ten-year-old saying, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

Although the video had previously gone viral, it’s the fact that the First Daughter is standing up for her brother by posting it personally to her Twitter account that makes watching it even better. We can’t wait to see what cute family videos are to come!

