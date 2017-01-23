Huda Beauty Secrets: How You Can Banish Acne & Dark Circles

Courtesy of Instagram

Huda Kattan (or Huda Beauty as her followers know her), just shared her easy DIY method for getting rid of acne and lightening dark circles. Find out how to make Huda’s face mask right here, and watch her show you how it’s done.

Whether you obsessively follow beauty blogs or simply read a Kardashian beauty how-to every now and then, chances are you’re already familiar with Huda Beauty. The Dubai-based makeup artist and blogger counts Kim Kardashian among her fans and she’s known for her Instagram beauty hacks. Plus, she even has her own line of false lashes and liquid matte lips.

In her latest video, Huda skips the makeup and heads straight for the skincare, sharing her four-ingredient mask that kills acne-causing bacteria, reduces inflammation and moisturizes your skin.

As you can see in the below Instagram video, Huda mixes up a teaspoon each of turmeric, raw organic honey, natural yogurt and lemon juice before painting the bright yellow mixture onto her face. After letting it sit for 20 minutes, Huda uses cool water and a towel to remove the mask then follows up with a toner to complete her DIY treatment.

As Huda writes in her Instagram caption, turmeric is an herb that naturally benefits the skin in multiple ways, including reducing redness and inflammation caused by acne, lightening pigmentation (aka dark spots) and improving skin elasticity. When paired with moisturizing honey and exfoliating yogurt, you’re able to create a simple and effective face mask right at home.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Huda’s latest beauty tip? Have you ever tried a DIY mask?