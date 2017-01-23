Huda Beauty Secrets: How You Can Banish Acne & Dark Circles

Huda Kattan (or Huda Beauty as her followers know her), just shared her easy DIY method for getting rid of acne and lightening dark circles. Find out how to make Huda’s face mask right here, and watch her show you how it’s done.
Whether you obsessively follow beauty blogs or simply read a Kardashian beauty how-to every now and then, chances are you’re already familiar with Huda Beauty. The Dubai-based makeup artist and blogger counts Kim Kardashian among her fans and she’s known for her Instagram beauty hacks. Plus, she even has her own line of false lashes and liquid matte lips.
In her latest video, Huda skips the makeup and heads straight for the skincare, sharing her four-ingredient mask that kills acne-causing bacteria, reduces inflammation and moisturizes your skin.
As you can see in the below Instagram video, Huda mixes up a teaspoon each of turmeric, raw organic honey, natural yogurt and lemon juice before painting the bright yellow mixture onto her face. After letting it sit for 20 minutes, Huda uses cool water and a towel to remove the mask then follows up with a toner to complete her DIY treatment.
DIY Turmeric face mask! Great for acne and dark circles! Turmeric has amazing antioxidant properties! It reduces inflammation and redness, promotes skin healing, and softens lines and wrinkles. Here’s the recipe for this Amazing ACNE fighter: Ingredients 1 teaspoon of turmeric 1 teaspoon of raw organic honey 1 teaspoon of natural yoghurt 1 teaspoon of lemon juice-optional (great for lightening the skin and fighting oil) Put all the ingredients into a small bowl & mix together well. You can adjust the amount of the yogurt you use to make the thickness as you like but make sure it’s a firm paste that will stick to your face. Turmeric is a dye and it can stain anything, so you don’t want it dripping off your face. Apply the mask evenly all over your face! Let the mask dry on your face for 20 minutes and then wash it off with cool water. Dry your face gently with a face towel. You can repeat this mask ever few weeks. The only side effect is that turmeric will turn your skin a little yellow since it is a dye but that can be cleared using a cotton pad and facial toner. Turmeric is a good antioxidant, and an anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial agent. Honey is a great moisturizer & yogurt is a great exfoliator! #DIY #acne
As Huda writes in her Instagram caption, turmeric is an herb that naturally benefits the skin in multiple ways, including reducing redness and inflammation caused by acne, lightening pigmentation (aka dark spots) and improving skin elasticity. When paired with moisturizing honey and exfoliating yogurt, you’re able to create a simple and effective face mask right at home.
