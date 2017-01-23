Click to Skip Ad
Gwen Stefani Surprises Fans At Blake Shelton’s Mexico Concert & It’s Epic — Watch

Mon, January 23, 2017 8:58am EST by 1 Comment
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had the perfect excuse for a Mexican getaway thanks to his tour stop in Riviera Maya on Jan. 21! Gwen even brought some ska/pop to the country music show by taking the stage during her man’s encore, and the performance was nothing short of EPIC. Watch it here!

Blake Shelton, 40, had a special encore surprise for his fans at the Crash My Playa show in Mexico over the weekend — after singing his cover of “Footloose,” the country singer welcomed a very well-known guest onto the stage: His girlfriend, Gwen Stefani!

Rather than singing their duet, “Go Ahead & Break My Heart,” though, Gwen had the spotlight all to herself for a moment, as she belted out the No Doubt hit “Hella Good” for the excited crowd. “When Blake Shelton starts his encore covering Footloose, then brings out girlfriend Gwen Stefani and then does almost an hour overtime karaoke with Luke Bryan and Little Big Town – h.o.l.y crap that was amazing!!!!” one audience member wrote on Instagram.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani At Obama’s State Dinner — PICS

Ahead of their trip to Mexico, Blake and Gwen had a date night at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, where he performed and even gave her a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech. After the show, she returned the favor by gushing over his win on Snapchat. These two are too cute for words!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen surprising the crowd at Blake’s concert? Do you think these two will get engaged any time soon?

