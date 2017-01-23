Courtesy of NBC

That’s the look of love, alright! In this adorable ‘Feel The Love’ promo for ‘The Voice,’ Gwen Stefani couldn’t help but lovingly gaze at her sexy beau, Blake Shelton. Check out the new picture that’s giving us major #RelationshipsGoals, right here!

While some may say business and pleasure do not mix, Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani‘s, 47, romance is bound to shut some haters up. Working with your lover can sometimes be challenging, but this couple make it seem effortless. The mother-of-three couldn’t keep her eyes off Blake as she posed alongside Alicia Keys and Adam Levine in this new The Voice promo picture. It’s almost like her two fellow judges aren’t even in the group — that’s how strong her look of love is! If only we knew someone who’d gaze so tenderly at us!

Joining forces on The Voice is just step one for this couple, who are now appearing at each other’s concerts. Fans at Blake’s show in Mexico were in the surprise of their lives when the blonde stunner showed up unexpectedly to perform on Jan. 21. The Riviera Maya crowd went absolutely wild when Gwen rocked out to “Hella Good” on stage, rather than slaying her “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” duet with the country crooner. Talk about a blast from the past!

Before setting off south of the border, Gwen and Blake made ur hearts melt with their People’s Choice Awards affection. Not only did Blake thank his leading lady on stage, the “Misery” singer was so proud of her man for taking home two trophies. She gushed all about him in a Snapchat video after the event, saying “wow” over and over again as he joked, “Am I your favorite male?” The duo went on a romantic dinner date afterwards to celebrate the occasion, and of course continued to Snap their perfect evening. They’re too cute for words!

