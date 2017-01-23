Courtesy of Instagram

Gisele Bundchen is SO proud of her hubby, Tom Brady! The quarterback and his team, The New England Patriots, advanced to the Super Bowl after an epic AFC Championship win on Jan. 22, and he celebrated with his supermodel wife in the cutest away after the game. Awww!

The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl (again!) and there’s arguably no one more excited than Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen. The 36-year-old and her QB husband rocked matching ‘Conference Champions’ hats after the Pats’ Jan. 22 win against the Steelers, and posed with huge smiles on their faces for a sweet Instagram shot that has our hearts melting.

“Congratulations my love!” Gisele proudly captioned the shot. Of course, the star quarterback is no stranger to the pressure that comes with playing in football’s biggest game — after all, this will be the seventh time he plays in the Super Bowl. Tom has a record four SB wins and could get his fifth if the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5. No big deal!

It’s hard to believe that it was just earlier this season that Tom missed four Patriots games when he was suspended for the infamous Deflategate scandal. The team managed to prosper without him, though, and only lost two games in the regular season. Since his return, Tom has been playing incredibly well, and the team is headed into the big game with crazy momentum.

Meanwhile, Gisele and the couple’s two kids, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, have been all season long, cheering Tom on for every game, whether it be in the stands or while watching on the television. We can’t wait to see how the family celebrates if the team wins the Super Bowl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Patriots will win the Super Bowl?

