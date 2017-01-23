Tommy Hilfiger & Gigi Hadid Unveil Second Collaboration: See It Here

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid’s second installment of the TommyXGigi collection is finally here — and you can check out each and every look before it officially goes on sale on Feb. 8!

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid are back with another covetable collection for spring and we couldn’t be more excited. The designer is gearing up to debut his second “See Now, Buy Now” collection right on the runway in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 8, where all of the looks from the TOMMYNOW show, (including the second installment of the major TommyXGigi collection), will be available for purchase on Tommy.com as soon as the models step out on the runway.

Gigi shows off the looks from the TommyXGigi spring collection, all while sporting minimal makeup and loose waves, playing up her California cool features. She looks amazing and we can’t wait to get our hands on the looks! From sexy striped swimwear, (which includes plunging one-piece silhouettes and flirty bikinis), to patchwork jeans and flowing, long-sleeved printed maxi dresses, the collection is all you need for the upcoming season — there’s an outfit for practically every occasion, and all of the looks exude an effortless, cool vibe that we’ve come to expect from the TommyXGigi collection.



The clothing is paired perfectly with fun accessories, which include a denim patchwork baseball cap and matching backpack, striped wedges, and gold sandals adorned with stars, (to name a few).

The Spring 2017 collection seamlessly blends Gigi’s California style with Tommy’s classic, cool aesthetic. Check out all of the looks, (from the clothing to watches and sunglasses!), and be sure to mark your calendars so you’re ready to shop when the collection launches on Feb. 8. Are you loving their latest collaboration as much as we are?

