Gigi Hadid Rocks Metallic Cat Eye For New Maybelline Campaign — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram/Maybelline

Here’s a makeup look we’ve never seen before! Gigi Hadid, 21, just unveiled new pictures from her latest Maybelline photo shoot, and she’s sporting a major upgrade to your regular black cat eyeliner. The It model took a break from all of her recent clothing campaigns, which included her second collab with Tommy Hilfiger and a Moschino shoot with sister Bella, to show off some beauty looks.

The Maybelline spokesmodel turned to her makeup artist Erin Parsons to dream up a whole new way to wear cat eye makeup. Featuring a classic black winged line at Gigi’s outer corners, Erin seriously amped up the look by adding lines of shimmering gold, silver, copper and more black along Gigi’s lids and lower lash lines.

For her hair, Bryce Scarlett shared the below behind-the-scenes shot of Gigi in her go-to beachy waves. Adding a golden flower crown as the finishing touch to her look, we can’t wait to see even more images from this campaign.

Along with the close-up shot of Gigi’s campaign makeup, Maybelline announced that they would be holding a contest for fans of the multi-winged look just in time for New York Fashion Week. With the winner joining Maybelline spokesmodels Gigi, Jourdan Dunn and Adriana Lima in NYC for fashion week, entering is as simple as creating your own version of the quirky eye makeup and sharing on your Instagram.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gigi’s newest Maybelline look? Will you be trying out your own take on the multi-winged makeup for the contest?

