‘Game Of Thrones’: New Theory Teases An Even More Tragic Fate For The Starks

Are the Starks fated to die by the end of ‘Game of Thrones’? According to this shocking new theory, it’s a strong possibility. A Redditor hints at a ‘civil war’ over power for the North between the Starks that could end in bloodshed.

Redditor zroberts1207 points out in the theory that the original title for George R.R. Martin’s seventh and final book in the A Song of Ice & Fire series, A Time for Wolves, teases a major fight between Arya, Sansa, Bran, and Jon Snow.

Despite Ned, Robb, Catelyn, and Rickon (at least on the show) all dead, there are currently many heirs to Winterfell left. The fight for power between Sansa, Arya, Jon Snow, and Bran could lead to their demise. “We could be left with a North on the brink of civil war, which would definitely mean a bittersweet end for the protagonistic Stark family to close ASOIAF,” zroberts1207 writes.

The Redditor goes on to say that the end of ASOIAF could involve “threatened or actual civil war over control of Winterfell between the Stark children, called ‘The Time of Wolves’.”

Direwolves have always been a symbol of the Stark family. House Stark’s sigil is a grey direwolf. Could Leaf’s speech to Bran in season 6 mean more than just the death of wolves? Possibly the deaths of the Starks?

“The direwolves will outlast us all, but their time will come as well,” Leaf said. “In the world that men have made, there is no room for them, or us.”

Now, she could have been talking about wolves in the literal sense. The whole theory is very interesting, but haven’t the Starks been through enough already? Even if they clashed over who should rule the North, it doesn’t seem logical that they would spill blood over it. Plus, let’s remember: The title of the seventh book is now A Dream of Spring. That sounds a lot more hopeful than A Time For Wolves.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Starks will suffer this fate? Let us know!