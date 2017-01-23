So cute! Ed Sheeran relives his wild teenage years, including his sweet first kiss, in the music video for ‘Castle on the Hill.’ Ed surprised everyone by dropping the video, featuring a shocking Ed look-alike, on Jan. 23, and it’s the best gift he could have given us.

Ed Sheeran, 25, is throwing it way, way back to his time as a teenager. His “Castle on the Hill” video is a sweet trip down memory lane. The video shows Ed coming of age in his hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, England.

He hangs out at bonfires with his buds, grabs a few pints, walks along country lanes, and even experiences his first kiss! There’s nothing like those carefree teen years! The video also features present day Ed walking along that same country path in his hometown.

The boy they used to play Ed as a teen looks exactly like the British singer. That casting was so on point! They could seriously be twins.

Ed tweeted the video out on Jan. 23 and revealed that all the kids in the video are from his hometown! “Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide x,” he wrote. He called “Castle on the Hill” a “love song for Suffolk cause I don’t think anyone’s ever done that” in his interview on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

“Castle on the Hill” is a single from Ed’s upcoming album, ÷ [Divide]. The highly-anticipated third studio album will be released on March 3. Raise your hand if you can’t wait for the rest of Ed’s new music!

