Donald Trump Heading To Super Bowl To Support Tom Brady? — His Plans Revealed

Tom Brady all but confirmed he and Donald Trump are best friends, so we couldn’t help wondering whether the President of the United States would be attending Super Bowl 51 and cheering on his pal’s team, The New England Patriots. Will he? We’ve got the answer!

“Donald [Trump] would like to attend the game, but will not for a couple of reasons. With it being so soon to the start of his presidency, he wouldn’t want the outcry it would bring from his detractors and he also knows that it would add so much security from taxpayer’s money that it would be more of a nightmare than usual. He will be rooting for the Pats from the White House,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Aw man! So despite his super tight friendship with Tom Brady, President Donald Trump will not be attending Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. Instead, he’ll be enjoying the game from the comforts of his own home — the White House.

As we previously told you, their friendship was recently confirmed by Tom during a weekly interview with WEEI’s Kirk And Callahan Show, according to TMZ.

“I have called him, yes, in the past,” the New England Patriots star said, when asked if he called Donald after his election win. “Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call. But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

