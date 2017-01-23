Donald Trump Signs Anti-Abortion Executive Order Defunding Int’l Planned Parenthood

REX/Shutterstock

Did you set your clock back by 300 years? If not, you should do it right now because Donald Trump just signed the anti-abortion executive order. In his company were 5 men who clearly have no idea what it’s like to be a woman. Get all the shocking details, here!

As expected, Donald Trump, 70, is making millions of Americans furious from the Oval Office — and it’s only his first week! As if removing the abortion page from the White House website wasn’t scary enough, the business mogul just signed the anti-abortion executive order on Jan. 23. This is a huge step in the wrong direction, and violates every aspect of women’s rights. This does not mean abortion is illegal in the US, however, it does ban American funding to international non-government organizations that offer a wide range of family planning and reproductive health options…including abortion.

In simple language, Donald is totally against American money goings towards foreign companies that support abortion and view it as an option for women. What’s he going to do next? Ban women’s right to vote? The back-and-forth behavior of the anti-abortion executive order, a Mexico City policy, feels like watching a soccer game. Bill Clinton revoked the order, George W. Bush brought it back, Barack Obama took it away again, and now, Donald is backing it up (again). If Hillary Clinton won the 2016 Election, she definitely wouldn’t have supported this backwards-thinking clause.

Up until this point, the former Celebrity Apprentice host has never been fully clear about his opinions on abortion. He’s been dodging the questions from reporters for YEARS, but this latest act speaks pretty loudly. Way back in 1999, Donald said, “I’m very pro-choice. I hate the concept of abortion. I hate it. I hate everything it stands for.” But then in 2016 he said there needs to be some “sort of punishment” for women who get abortions. Did some kind of evil robots get ahold of him and change his mind? WHAT HAPPENED?



