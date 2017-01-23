Donald Trump Sued: Slammed With Lawsuit For Taking In Money From Businesses

REX/Shutterstock

For the first time since he’s officially been named president, Donald Trump has been sued. The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a lawsuit against the president for allegedly violating the Constitution by conducting business affairs with other countries, which is a conflict of interest now that he’s president.

Donald Trump, 70, is facing some legal drama in his third day as president! Although he handed his businesses over to his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, he’s being sued by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who claim he’s still profiting from business deals with foreign countries, which is a conflict of interest with his role as President of the United States, according to Reuters.

President Trump handed over complete control of his companies to Donald and Eric at the beginning of January, but decided not to sell or put his assets into a blind trust. The plaintiff feels that foreign governments paying for things like rebroadcasts of The Apprentice or stays/leases in Trump hotels and apartment buildings is a violation of the Constitution because “private financial interests can subtly sway even the most virtuous leaders, and entanglements between American officials and foreign powers could pose a creeping, insidious threat to the Republic.”

The lawsuit has been slammed as “totally without merit” by the president, and White House Strategic Communications Director, Hope Hicks, confirmed on Jan. 23 that Donald “resigned from his businesses” and “the transfer of assets and management was completed prior to or on January 20th.”

“They are not going to discuss [the business] with me,” the 70-year-old explained when he announced his decision to hand control over to his sons. “Again, I don’t have to do this. They’re not going to discuss it with me.”

