Now THIS may be a White House first! Donald Trump’s adorable 5-year-0ld grandson Tristan Trump dined in the historic home wearing Ninja Turtle pajamas, and he looked absolutely adorable! Joining his family for lunch, the little guy grinned ear-to-ear in his unique outfit, and fans could not get enough of the cutie!

Tristan Trump, 5, has officially stolen the hearts of Americans! The youngster, who’s Donald Trump‘s, 70, grandson and Donald Trump Jr.‘s, 39, son, chose to wear Ninja Turtle pajamas for lunch at The White House on Jan. 22, and we have to say, we’re not sure if anyone else has ever been bold enough to do that! The sweet snapshot of Tristan in his jammies sitting at the fancy table was taken by his dad, and later posted to Donald Jr.’s Instagram account.

“I’m sure a lot of people have lunch in their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pajamas in The White House… then again this could be a first. Well done Tristan. 😂😂😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #inauguration,” the proud dad captioned the adorable photo of his son in his casual wear. Making the image even cuter, little Tristan was beaming at the camera while eating his lunch of fruit on a fancy White House dish. The cuteness is just too much!

And we’re not the only ones who think so! “I love this so much!” one fan commented. Another gushed, “The cutest thing I’ve ever seen!!!” Aw! Earlier during Inauguration weekend, on Jan. 21, Tristan stole the show when fans noticed him looking bored as he stood beside his grandfather while he signed his first executive orders. The five-year-old was photographed putting his hand over his face as he sat patiently for the cameras, but his hilarious facial expression said it all!

“When their plans are boring and you just wanna do your own thing,” one social media user tweeted along with the viral image of Tristan. Another wrote, “I wanna go home!” alongside the photo. But Tristan wasn’t the only Trump who seemed to totally be “over” the historic festivities. Donald’s own son, Barron, 10, actually unleashed a massive yawn while his father was being sworn in! But hey we get it, it was a super long day — especially for children. Either way, we just love seeing such young faces in the White House!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t little Tristan so cute in his PJs? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Donald’s grandkids over the next four years?

