Donald Trump Signs Anti-Abortion Executive Order & Women Freak Out

One day after the 44th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, President Donald Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order that has women (and men) up in arms about their civil liberties. See the reactions to the shocking order here.

On Jan. 23, the very first Monday of his time in office, President Donald Trump, 70, got to work by signing a few executive orders, one of which could have devastating effects on women around the globe.

The Mexico City policy, also known as the global gag rule, that Trump signed DOES NOT make abortion illegal in the U.S. However, it does ban American federal funding for international health organizations that advise women on their family planning options, including abortion. Needless to say, that has voters REALLY freaked out, especially because women in developing countries could now be denied access to help from safe providers. The policy could even intervene with efforts to prevent the spread of HIV. Scary.

“No one respects women like Donald Trump, who signed an anti-abortion executive order today surrounded by nothing but men,” one Twitter user wrote, including an awkward photo of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and several other men gather in the Oval Office to sign a document that will affect WOMEN. “Can someone pull up receipts of how many mistresses Donald trump has gotten pregnant n personally funded their abortion .. I’m waiting,” another user tweeted.

No one respects women like Donald Trump, who signed an anti-abortion executive order today surrounded by nothing but men. pic.twitter.com/eSFfzZ9OiS — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 23, 2017

Can someone pull up receipts of how many mistresses Donald trump has gotten pregnant n personally funded their abortion .. I'm waiting — burbie (@boredbarbara) January 23, 2017

How many women do you see in this photo of #DonaldTrump making an anti-abortion executive order in the oval office? pic.twitter.com/xxerx4Uu4a — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) January 23, 2017

For everyone who wondered why we march & fight for our rights. Looking at this makes me feel sick & fight harder. https://t.co/vXIOJTSIln — SophieWalker (@SophieRunning) January 23, 2017

All who marched on Saturday, and all who wish that they did: This battle has just got started. Time to get to work https://t.co/EuTduF2AWG — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 23, 2017

1/21: 2.5 million women march.

1/22: 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

1/23: Trump starts rolling back women's rightshttps://t.co/mqQwVonBQQ — Kate Black (@KateBlackDC) January 23, 2017

Trump reinstated Reagan’s Global Gag Rule, which may prove lethal to women worldwide. That isn’t an overstatement. https://t.co/rl1m00hSuV — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 23, 2017

Also cuts funding for any org that offers sex ed & condoms. Fucking 18th Century Republican lunacy.https://t.co/5togxHcJO0 — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 23, 2017

Many commenters couldn’t emphasize enough how sickened they were that this was a course of action Trump chose to take just two days after the Women’s Marches that occurred all across the country on Jan. 21 to support women’s rights and protest his administration one day after he was sworn in on Jan. 20.

THIS!! A response to the women who are criticizing the Women's March.

“You Are Not Equal. I’m Sorry.” by @dinachka82 https://t.co/5PK45GIZnF — Barbara💋🍷😜 (@Barb_Mac68) January 23, 2017

For any woman who considers feminism a dirty word, this worth a read. And maybe it'll make you uncomfortable, but… https://t.co/EDJp3K5Jkk — Amanda Jette Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) January 23, 2017

Shortly after Trump signed the order, a blog post entitled “You Are Not Equal. I’m Sorry,” that was written in response to those women criticizing the Women’s March went viral, with Twitter users emphasizing why it is so important that they continue to fight for equality. Clearly these women will not sit ideally by while Trump makes choices like these that will affect women’s lives and personal liberties!

