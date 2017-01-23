Donald Trump Signs Anti-Abortion Executive Order — Voters React

One day after the 44th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, President Donald Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order that has women (and men) up in arms about their civil liberties. See the reactions to the shocking order here.
On Jan. 23, the very first Monday of his time in office, President Donald Trump, 70, got to work by signing a few executive orders, one of which could have devastating effects on women around the globe.
The Mexico City policy, also known as the global gag rule, that Trump signed DOES NOT make abortion illegal in the U.S. However, it does ban American federal funding for international health organizations that advise women on their family planning options, including abortion. Needless to say, that has voters REALLY freaked out, especially because women in developing countries could now be denied access to help from safe providers. The policy could even intervene with efforts to prevent the spread of HIV. Scary.
“No one respects women like Donald Trump, who signed an anti-abortion executive order today surrounded by nothing but men,” one Twitter user wrote, including an awkward photo of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and several other men gather in the Oval Office to sign a document that will affect WOMEN. “Can someone pull up receipts of how many mistresses Donald trump has gotten pregnant n personally funded their abortion .. I’m waiting,” another user tweeted.
Many commenters couldn’t emphasize enough how sickened they were that this was a course of action Trump chose to take just two days after the Women’s Marches that occurred all across the country on Jan. 21 to support women’s rights and protest his administration one day after he was sworn in on Jan. 20. It is clear from their words that they are unhappy, but that they will not sit ideally by while Trump makes choices that will affect women’s lives.
