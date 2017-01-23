‘Counting On’ Recap: Jessa Duggar In Awe After Hearing Baby’s Heartbeat For 1st Time

Image Courtesy of TLC

Could Jessa Duggar be having twins? In the Jan. 23 episode of ‘Jill & Jessa Counting On,’ the reality star teased that she & her hubby Ben Seewald STILL aren’t sure as they prepared to hear baby #2’s heartbeat for the 1st time! And of course Jessa’s reaction to listening to her little one was absolutely precious as she admitted now her pregnancy feels ‘real.’

Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, made sure to point on during the Jan. 23 episode of Jill & Jessa Counting On that twins run in her family. And as far as her second pregnancy goes, the mom-of-one and her husband Ben Seewald, 21, apparently still have no idea if they’re expecting double! But in the episode, they attempted to find out with the help of Jill Duggar Dillard, 25.

“Well Jess, do you want to listen to your little baby’s heartbeat?” Jill, who’s trained as a midwife, asked her younger sister, who was 18 weeks pregnant at that time, in the episode while bringing over a monitor. “It’s fun to get my hands on her belly,” Jill later told the producers. And after hearing the sound of her baby’s steady beating heart, Jessa couldn’t help but smile widely.

“I haven’t really been showing so it’s nice to know there’s a baby in there,” Jessa laughed. “I’m not just sick!” But while Ben and Jessa plan on keeping their baby’s sex a secret once they find out for themselves, one thing they’re anxious to know asap is if they’re having twins or not! “Not having an ultrasound, we don’t know if it’s twins,” Jessa explained.

“We think it’s one,” she continued, but mentioned that it still could be two because when her mom was pregnant with twins (both times), they could only hear one heartbeat at a time so the doctors thought it was just one baby until she had an ultrasound. “You never know,” the expectant mom mysteriously added. But aside from the possibility of twins, this pregnancy has been majorly different from when she was pregnant with baby Spurgeon, 14 months.

“This pregnancy has been different than my first pregnancy in many ways,” Jessa revealed during a confessional interview. “I’ve had way more food aversions and certain things like coffee, chicken, popcorn, random other things — we couldn’t even have them in the house. I didn’t have that with Spurgeon.”

Despite the differences in her pregnancy though, the reality star still believes she’s having another boy. “Ben and I both feel like it’s a boy,” she commented. “I don’t know why. When we found out we were expecting, we both just thought it was a boy!” Only time will tell, but boy or girl, twins or not, we can’t wait to meet the latest Duggar next month!

