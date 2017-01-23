‘The Bachelor’: Taylor Calls Corinne ‘F**king Ridiculous’ — Watch Them Go To War

Brace yourselves, the Jan. 23 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ is going to be INSANE. Corinne calls Taylor out for treating her like a ‘f**king idiot,’ and Taylor calls the whole situation with Corinne ‘f**king ridiculous!’ This clip will make your jaw drop to the floor!

Everyone is going after Corinne, 24, especially Taylor, 23, on the all-new episode of The Bachelor. All the ladies are wondering why Corinne is still around competing for Nick Viall’s heart, and the drama finally reaches its breaking point.

“I didn’t know if you had the maturity,” Taylor says to Corinne in the clip. “I have a multi-million dollar company, and I don’t appreciate you treating me like a f**king idiot!” Corinne snaps back. Yikes!

But could things actually get physical between them? “I’m about to go over there and rip her a new one,” Corinne says, with her mouth full of food, during the episode’s cocktail hour.

“It’s f**king ridiculous,” Taylor says about what’s going on with Corinne. The clip ends with somebody saying they’re going to punch another contestant “square in the f**king nose.” Is that Taylor or Corinne?!

Over the past four weeks, Corinne has quickly become season 21’s villain. The girls just don’t think she’s there for the right reasons. She’s been all over Nick in front of the other contestants and even has a nanny at 24 years old.

“I’m just confused if he is looking for a woman or a girl,” Danielle M, 31,says in the trailer. Sarah, 26, also asks Corinne to her face, “Do you think you’re genuinely read to marry a 36-year-old man?”

Things are certainly heating up! Will Nick send Corinne home? Time will tell! The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, are you Team Taylor or Team Corinne? Let us know!