‘The Bachelor’s Corinne Massages Her Boobs & Tells The Girls To ‘F***’ Off In New Clip

Living up to her villainous persona, Corinne Olympios delivered a nasty message on tonight’s (Jan. 23) episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ The blonde beauty told the other girls to ‘f*ck off’ as she viciously bit into her rose and massaged her boobs. Watch the bizarre clip, here!

At this point we have no idea what’s going on inside Nick Viall‘s, 32, head. He’s totally feeling Corinne Olympios, 24, and her overly sexual behavior, but the other girls…not so much. “I’m not here to make friends” is the motto of every single competitive reality TV show, and Corinne is living up to it. In this strange new clip from The Bachelor, Corinne (in secret) tells the other girls to “f*ck off,” but to their faces, she’s as sweet as candy. “The girls that were talking about me, f*ck you,” she says in the confessional room. The other girls can see through her fake kindness, but can Nick?

The unlucky-in-love hunk is determined to find true love this time around, yet some of the girls think he’s wasting his time with Corinne. At 24, she may be too young for him and not be ready to get engaged. She also has a 24/7 nanny who basically takes care of her chores like cooking and cleaning. While those factors may be strange, it’s actually her personality that’s characterizing her as the villain in the house. Corinne wants Nick just as much as the other girls do, but her tactics to grab his attention aren’t exactly Rated-G.

We’re not even half way into the season yet and Corinne has already taken her top off, asked Nick to lick whipped cream off of her boobs, and pounced on his half-naked body inside a bouncy castle. The stunning reality star has taken A LOT of heat for her actions, especially from fans watching the show. Corinne has since fired back with an Instagram post, saying what she did “takes guts.” She’s just being herself, and that’s probably why Nick likes her so much!

