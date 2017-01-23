‘Flip Or Flop’: Christina El Moussa Getting Spinoff Show Post-Split From Tarek?

Image Courtesy of HGTV

Just because Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage is over doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of the pretty blonde on HGTV. We’ve got the details on how she wants her own spinoff show now that ‘Flip or Flop’s future looks doomed.

Talk about hustle! Christina El Moussa, 33, is angling for her own spinoff show now that she and soon to be ex Tarek‘s hit Flip or Flop could be coming to an end following their messy split. “She has been talking to HGTV about her own series without him,” a source close to the El Moussas tells In Touch. “She told the network she wants a younger, sexier, better-looking costar.” OUCH! It’s one thing to get a new TV partner, but making sure he’s a super hottie would be such a burn to 35-year-old Tarek.

“She not only told Tarek that she would start her own design show, but she fancies herself a single version of Joanna Gaines, one of HGTV’s biggest stars thanks to Fixer Upper, her show with husband Chip,” the insider adds. “Christina has told Tarek many times that she didn’t really ever need him.” Christina is definitely easy on the eyes and a total natural on TV. Ratings for Flip or Flop have actually increased following their shocking breakup announcement in Dec. 2016, so there’s definitely an audience out there that would love to still tune in and see her.

Christina and Tarek are still filming the sixth season of Flip or Flop, but HGTV execs are reportedly furious over how their ugly split has played out in public. The network is thinking about pulling the plug on the show after all the negative publicity and the fact that the pair is still having to work together under less than happy circumstances. Tarek even took a film crew from the show on a boy’s only ski vacation where he totally lived it up like a bachelor, so it appears the show isn’t even going to try to hide how they’re estranged on upcoming episodes.

HollywoodLifers, would you watch a spinoff with Christina if Flip or Flop gets cancelled?

