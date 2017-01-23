How You Can Get Carrie Underwood’s Lean, Sexy Legs: Her Trainer Shares 4 EASY Moves

SplashNews

Carrie Underwood’s legs are long, lean and toned, and now her trainer is sharing the exact moves she does so YOU can get lean legs like Carrie!

Celebrity fitness trainer and a fitness ambassador for USANA Health Sciences, Erin Oprea works with celebs like Carrie Underwood and says sexy, summer legs are made in the winter.

Start doing these exercises now to have sexy, toned legs like Carrie this summer!

“Squat into a Lunge — Squat down on your left leg, right toes just touching the floor for balance. Without standing up, move your right leg back into a lunge. Keep your left leg bent and return your right leg to starting position. Do 15 reps, then repeat on the other side. Move your right leg back into a lunge. Add some weights if you can. Weights make pretty muscles!

Cherry Pickers — Hold a 10- to 25-pound kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands. Stand with your legs wide and soften your knees. Bend at the hips, keeping your back flat, chest up, and shoulders back as you lower the weight straight down, then reach it back between your legs, controlling the motion. Push through your heels to lift back up to standing, still keeping your back flat, chest up, and shoulders back.

Stair Squat and Jump — Lower into a squat, extending your hips back, keeping your knees over your toes, and your chest up. Jump onto the first stair, dropping directly back into a squat. Repeat the motion, jumping up onto the next stair and dropping into a squat when you land. When you reach the top, walk down to the bottom. Repeat five times.

Skater Hops — Stand on your right foot with your right knee bent, left leg lifted behind you. Lower your body into a squat, then jump to the left, landing on your left leg and bringing your right foot back behind you (keep it hovering off the ground). Pause in the position, then jump back onto your right foot, bringing your left foot bent behind you. Repeat this movement for one minute.”

