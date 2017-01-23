Britney Spears Lifetime Movie Trailer Teases Her Public Spiral: Watch Star Shave Her Head

It’s almost here! Lifetime’s Britney Spears biopic ‘Britney Ever After’ debuted its’ first trailer and featured the shocking moment Brit shaved her head. Yikes!

“I’m not going to say I was fine because I wasn’t.” That’s the opening line to the first trailer for Lifetime’s Britney Spears, 35, biopic Britney Ever After. The camera looked down on Natasha Bassett starring as Britney just after the pop star shaved her head in 2007. The network’s unauthorized movie is due out on Feb. 18.

The trailer showed off both Britney’s greatest moments (including some stellar dance moves) along with some of her darkest hours. “Everything’s just kind of this blur, you know,” Britney’s voiceover said. Can we just say, Natasha did a great job nailing down Britney’s distinct voice. The preview flashed moments of happiness like Britney laughing at one her wedding and in others she looked scared and doubtful, but we know Brit comes out on top.

“I want to be strong for my fans. They’re what keeps me going,” she said. Yes, girl! The movie has already caught so much buzz from the moment it was announced. The two hour movie will follow Britney through her rise as a pop star and her relationships with Justin Timberlake as well as her marriages to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline, with whom she had two kids.

Britney’s rep previously told HollywoodLife.com in a statement, “Britney Spears will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.” It’s not the first time Lifetime has made a biopic film without the subject’s consent. The television channel released movies about Whitney Houston,Brittany Murphy, Elizabeth Taylor, and Anna Nicole Smith as well as the casts of Save By The Bell and Full House.

