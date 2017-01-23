Blac Chyna is slaying her New Year’s resolution! The mom of two took to Snapchat on Jan. 21 to show off her huge weight loss after giving birth to baby Dream, and you can WATCH proof of her impressive progress right here. Check it out!

Blac Chyna, 28, revealed that she's lost 34 pounds, and we can tell she'll be on her way to her pre-baby body in no time.

Chyna has said she wants to get back down to 130 pounds, which is what she was at before she became pregnant. In the clip, you can see the Rob & Chyna star step on the scale, and she captioned the snap: “From 192.2 to 158.2.” Congrats, lady!

Chyna and Rob Kardashian, 29, welcomed Dream Renee Kardashian into the world on Nov. 10. Since then, Chyna has been working hard to get back in shape, and when she stepped out on Jan. 16 at a red carpet event, she looked so good that critics accused her of going under the knife! Chyna debunked those rumors immediately, though.

“So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breast-feeding and breast-pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy,” the reality star said in a video, slamming fans who accused her of cheating her way to a flat stomach. “If you are pregnant right now, I would highly recommend breast-feeding and breast-pumping because it’ll get your weight back down fast.” Good advice!

Meanwhile, her relationship status with Rob is still confusing. They did look happy at the event on Jan. 16, but it’s hard to believe all has been forgiven after their explosive fight in December. We’ll keep you posted!

