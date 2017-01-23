Bella Thorne Flaunts Nude Body Wearing Only Socks & Velvet High Heels — See Racy Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

The daring fashionista strikes again! Wearing nothing but socks and velvet high heels, a blue-haired Bella Thorne flaunted her naked body around the massive windows of her high-rise hotel room. Check out the sizzling picture, right here!

With a banging body like that, no wonder she’s beating off boys (and girls) with a stick! In her steamiest photo to date, Bella Thorne, 19, stripped down to her birthday suit, threw on some sexy velvet high heels, and rolled her eyes into the back of her head. “Trippy little bug,” she captioned the Twitter post. The singer-turned model left very little to the imagination, covering her naked body with her knees as she crouched down onto a blue carpet that matches her hair and shoes. To make for a super artistic shot, Bella posed in front of the windows of her high-rise hotel.

Not that Bella needs an excuse to get naked, but she might be putting on a scandalous show for her rumored love interest, Zedd. After engaging in a flirtatious Twitter conversation, fans are buzzing over their mysterious relationship. “Like why are you so good at cooking on Snapchat,” she asked the hunky DJ. And since the blue-haired beauty is a self-proclaimed bi-sexual, there’s a chance she’s showing off her toned body for the ladies as well, namely Dove Cameron.

Regardless of her target audience, Bella’s naked picture comes at an interesting time. Fans have been slamming the stunner for allegedly leaking nude photos of her exes, Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin, online as part of #TheMaleFappening. Unlike the 2014 iCloud hack that mostly targeted women like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lawrence, this #Fappening is only after sexy males, including the majority of the Teen Wolf cast, Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Magro, singer Jeffree Star, and NFL player Tashun Gibson. What a disgusting invasion of privacy.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s nude picture? Sexy or a little too much?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.