Asa Soltan Rahmati: ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Welcomes Baby Boy With Jermaine Jackson II

The 2nd Jackson baby in one month has arrived! Michael Jackson’s nephew Jermaine Jackson II has officially welcomed his 1st child — a baby BOY — with his GF and ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Asa Soltan Rahmati, and we could not be happier for the longtime couple. Just wait until you hear the adorable name they picked out for their son!

Asa Soltan Rahmati, 40, has given birth to her and Jermaine Jackson II‘s, 39, first child, according to US Weekly. The reality star reportedly welcomed her and Jermaine’s baby into the world on Jan. 20, announcing the news on Jan. 23. SO exciting! Their child, a baby boy named Soltan Jackson, is the second Jackson family baby to be born this month after Jermaine’s aunt Janet Jackson, 50, gave birth to son Eissa Al Mana on Jan. 3.

“Asa has delivered her beautiful boy, born on January 20, 2017,” Asa and Jermaine’s rep released in a statement. “Both he and mom are healthy. His name is Soltan Jackson.” The new mom added, “Our lives have completely changed for the better. Jermaine and I brought our precious love home last night. Our families are completely overjoyed.” Aw!

Asa revealed to fans back in October that she and Jermaine were expecting a bundle of joy. But even crazier, she was already six months pregnant at that point and none of her followers had even suspected! “This has been the happiest news of our lives and we are beyond excited and grateful. Some of you know about our relationship and others do not as we are deeply private with our relationship,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the pair at the time. “I wanted to share with you all this beautiful news. Can you lovers guess boy or girl?! We will find out soon.”

Asa and Jermaine met in high school and have been dating for six years but they are typically very private about their personal lives. We wonder if baby Soltan and Eissa will have playdates together! Hopefully we’ll get to see a pic of the little one soon!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Asa and Jermaine? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

