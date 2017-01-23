Angelina Jolie Is Back In The Spotlight With New Beauty Project — See Her Campaign

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie just landed a major beauty role as the celebrity spokesmodel for Guerlain’s newest fragrance! Click ahead for everything we know about the new partnership, and see the first pic from her campaign.

Angelina Jolie, 41, has long been viewed as one of the most glamorous women in Hollywood, and now she’s got a beauty gig to fit that title. Teaming up with iconic French beauty brand Guerlain, the actress will serve as the face of their new fragrance, Mon Guerlain.

Marking her first beauty partnership, a statement from the brand said that plans to have Angelina join Guerlain were confirmed back in Dec. 2015 while Angelina was in Cambodia directing her film First They Killed My Father. The actress and humanitarian proved to be the perfect match for Guerlain, which was first created in 1828, as her own beloved mother was a fan of Guerlain powder.

Making the announcement on Jan. 23, Guerlain shared this black and white photo of Angelina keeping further details under wraps.

For the scent itself, Guerlain’s Master Perfumer Thierry Wasser drew his inspiration from Angelina and “the choices, emotions and dreams that embody modern femininity.”

Removing herself from the public eye since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, this marks Angelina’s first project since the split was announced back in Sept. 2016. In keeping with Angelina’s humanitarian efforts (she is a Special Envoy of the UN Refugee Agency and co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative), Angelina donated her entire salary from the Guerlain campaign to charity, according to the brand.

