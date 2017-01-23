Kellyanne Conway wants us to think there’s a difference between a falsehood and an ‘alternative fact’, but she can’t fool us. Meanwhile, we’ve created this fun quiz to test your knowledge of Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and more. Take it here and decide which statements are fact…and which are ‘alternative fact’!

Kellyanne Conway, 50, managed to set off a trending hashtag on Twitter when she told Meet The Press‘s Chuck Todd, 44, that “alternative facts” are a thing. (If you missed it, you can watch the crazy clip here.) To lighten the apocalyptic mood, we’ve come up with a Fact or Fiction quiz for you to test your celeb knowledge with. Take it above!

News flash: “alternative facts” are simply lies. ICYMI, President Trump‘s press secretary Sean Spicer told the American people that the Inauguration on Jan. 20 had “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”, a statement that was immediately disproved. Enter Kellyanne Conway, who then suggested that Spicer had not lied, but was just giving the public “alternative facts”. Uh…

Anyway, in our quiz, you can test yourself on tidbits about Miley Cyrus‘ childhood, Justin Bieber‘s antics and much more. Some things are so crazy that they just have to be true, right? Don’t worry, we’ll let you know if you’re really right or not — no alternative fact-ing here!

In the end, whether you’re reading about silly things that celebs do, trying to understand politics or making decisions about important matters in your day-to-day life, it’s always a good idea to first gather the information, then take a step back and use your own judgment.

HollywoodLifers, how did you do on the quiz? Tell us what your result was, plus what you think of this whole “alternative facts” debacle!