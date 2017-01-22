Yordano Ventura Dead: 25-Year-Old Kansas City Royals Pitcher Tragically Killed In Car Crash

REX/Shutterstock

Yordano Ventura has died, age 25. The Kansas City Royals pitcher was tragically killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 22. HollywoodLife.com has all the details of the sad story.

Such terribly sad and tragic news. Yordano Ventura, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash by Dominican national police colonel Jacobo Mateo Moquete. The police chief shared news of the crash, along with a horrific photo of the wreckage. The police chief’s tweet was written in Spanish, but translates as, “Regrettable!! : It is the player YORDANO VENTURA the person who died in an accident in Juan Adrián at dawn today.”

Lamentable!! : Se trata del pelotero YORDANO VENTURA la persona fallecida en accidente en Juan Adrián en la madrugada de hoy pic.twitter.com/UiX5F4il2H — Jacobo Mateo Moquete (@Jacobommoquete) January 22, 2017

The news was later confirmed, via social media once again, by Mike Swanson, VP of Communications and Broadcasting for Yordano’s team, the Kansas City Royals. “It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. # RIPAce,” he posted on Twitter. So incredibly tragic. Adding yet further to the tragedy, Yordano’s death comes on the same day news broke that Andy Marte, a former infielder for the Cleveland Indians, has also died.

Bizarrely, Andy was also killed in a car crash in the Dominican, but both of the incidents were unrelated. The 33-year-old was remembered by his ex-team in a touching Twitter tribute. “Sad to learn of Andy Marte’s death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile. RIP,” The Indians tweeted. They also paid their respects to Yordano.

“Incredibly sad day for our sport. Our organization’s thoughts are with the Royals after this tragedy,” the team posted. The news of Yordano’s passing is made even sadder by reports that he was believed to have been driving under the influence at the time of his crash, according to Sports Illustrated.

The sports bible goes on to note that, “Ventura was close friends with Cardinals prospect Oscar Taveras, who was killed in a car crash while driving drunk in October 2014. Ventura pitched his final game while wearing inscriptions on his hat paying tribute to Taveras and Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. ” R.I.P. Yordano Ventura and Andy Martes. A sad day for baseball indeed.

