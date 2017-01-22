Women’s March In NYC: Carmen, 17, Marches For Those Who Can’t Vote — Respect ‘My Body’

Image Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com

The Women’s March in NYC to President Trump’s home at Trump Tower, went off without a hitch on Jan. 21, 2017. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Carmen and Ezra, a brother-sister duo, who set out to send a powerful message to the president. Carmen revealed why the march was so important for women, especially for someone who is too young to vote.

Carmen, 17, and Ezra, 20 — two strong, well-versed, educated young siblings who attended the Women’s March in NYC, came out on Jan. 21, 2017, to have their voices heard loud and clear about women’s rights. Carmen was unable to vote in the 2016 election because, at 17-years-old, she was too young. Her brother Ezra, was able to vote, and by the text on his protest sign — “I’m with her” — it’s evident who he voted for in the historic election.

We found Carmen and Ezra with their mother on the packed NYC streets, patiently waiting to peacefully protest. Instantly, we thought of approaching them because of how involved they appeared, and Carmen blew us away with her feelings about the historic march. “Since I didn’t get to vote because I’m too young, this is all I can do to have my voice heard,” she told HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

Carmen explained how “afraid” she is now that Donald Trump, 70, is our nation’s 45th President of the United States as of Jan. 20, 2017. “On a more personal level, I’m really afraid to not have rights to birth control and abortions, because as a young woman, that’s something that will personally affect me in the next four years,” she admitted.

As you may know, one of Trump’s many controversial plans as president, is to defund Planned Parenthood and end Obamacare. Without Planned Parenthood, women’s reproductive rights will take a massive hit — Birth control and abortions will be harder to access, leaving the fate of our future generation’s decisions hanging in the balance. And, if Trump officially ends Obamacare, millions of Americans could lose their healthcare. Without Obamacare, insurance companies would no longer cover birth control with no copay. Not to mention, millennials under the age of 26 won’t be guaranteed coverage under their parents’ health plans.

“It’s really scary to be living in a country run by a guy who doesn’t respect me or my body or my rights as a human being,” Carmen said. “I’m just really afraid of all of this.” This is so sad. But, Carmen’s fear didn’t stop her from getting out and marching on in NYC with her brother and mother. “I don’t think there was much of a choice [than to march],” her brother Ezra said, adding that, “It felt very necessary to do this.” And, thousands upon thousands felt the same way.

Carmen gave us her take on why Trump was voted to be our nation’s leader. “The big problem our country has is ignorance, and that’s the main reason why he [Donald Trump] won — Ignorance and hatred,” Carmen said. “All of this fake news and fake facts he puts out there are just increasing that [the hatred] so much more.” After speaking to a lot of other people at the Women’s March, it seems like a lot of participants had the same opinion.

HollywoodLife.com was EXCLUSIVELY at the Women's March in NYC, and it was an exciting day for participants of all ages, races, religions and more. The mood was upbeat, the motivation was strong and the attitudes were positive. We saw people of all ages from babies, to millennial's, adults and more, and everyone came together to fight for the rights of women all around the globe. The women of NYC sought out to send President Trump a strong message that they will protect their rights as New Yorkers, and we think they delivered it!

