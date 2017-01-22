Women’s March: Watch 8 Craziest, Funnest & Most Inspiring Videos From Epic Protest

Just because the Women’s March was about a very serious issue, doesn’t mean there wasn’t time for a little light entertainment. HollywoodLife.com has selected 8 videos from the protest, that prove even the most hardened feminist knows how to let her hair down every now and then.
Millions of people came together across the globe on Jan. 21. to partake in the Women’s March. The focus of the event was to send a message to President Donald J. Trump, 70, that women’s rights are human rights. But, aside from the politics behind the day, there was also a strong spirit of solidarity, of coming together, of sister (and brother) hood — and well, some good old fashioned partying!
Because, in addition to the many speeches, protests and marches, there was singing, cheering and dancing in the streets — resulting in an outpouring of joy. People of all genders, religions, sexual preferences, colors, sizes, and ages, united as one to march together. Oh, and enjoy the party. Hollywoodfe.com has selected 8 of the best social media videos that embody the protest’s funniest and most inspiring moments.
Yes ma'am! You came from US, not the other way around. It's amazing how men feel they have the right to tell us what to do with our bodies when it was OUR BODIES that gave them life in the first place! #DebbieAllen #PledgeAllegianceToTheBirthCanal #BlackGirlMagic #LoveGodHerself #WomensMarch #IntersectionalFeminism #FeminineEnergy
All The Best Women’s March Pics
When all was said and done, and the protest (and party) was finally over, the Women’s March turned out to be an absolutely roaring success. The event was the largest of any in U.S. history, with a staggering 3 million plus people taking part! The Women’s March on Washington in D.C. reportedly drew half a million people; NYC, 400,000; Boston and Chicago, 250,000; and Los Angeles, 500,000 — then there was the 300 plus sister rallies. Pretty mind blowing, right?
HollywoodLifers, do you have fun memories or moments from the Women’s March that you would like to share? Let us know in the comments below!