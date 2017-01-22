Women’s March: Watch 8 Craziest, Funnest & Most Inspiring Videos From Epic Protest

REX/Shutterstock

Just because the Women’s March was about a very serious issue, doesn’t mean there wasn’t time for a little light entertainment. HollywoodLife.com has selected 8 videos from the protest, that prove even the most hardened feminist knows how to let her hair down every now and then.

Millions of people came together across the globe on Jan. 21. to partake in the Women’s March. The focus of the event was to send a message to President Donald J. Trump, 70, that women’s rights are human rights. But, aside from the politics behind the day, there was also a strong spirit of solidarity, of coming together, of sister (and brother) hood — and well, some good old fashioned partying!

Because, in addition to the many speeches, protests and marches, there was singing, cheering and dancing in the streets — resulting in an outpouring of joy. People of all genders, religions, sexual preferences, colors, sizes, and ages, united as one to march together. Oh, and enjoy the party. Hollywoodfe.com has selected 8 of the best social media videos that embody the protest’s funniest and most inspiring moments.

Rihanna out here getting turnt at the women's march look at the dab look at that clean milly rock pic.twitter.com/wYjiIsrcZV — not pinkett smith (@whytruy) January 22, 2017

I LIVED for this marching band & these ladies dancing!! (As per my cheering at the end!!)👏🏽💖😮🇺🇸🙌🏽🎉 #womensmarch #expressyourself #resistance pic.twitter.com/y7gbcXAMe0 — Keo Nozari (@KeoNozari) January 22, 2017

Muslim women at the march taught American women how to do a hijab to support Anti-Discrimination. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/dbl6BusCzK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2017

So many wonderful moments at today's #womensmarch but seeing the freeway bridges packed as cars/semi-trucks honked in support was awesome! pic.twitter.com/zsnFPtC7PO — victoriabernal (@victoriabernal) January 21, 2017

Shelley Hennig dancing at the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/YpVU5c9dCO — Teen Wolf News (@TeenWolfNewsMtv) January 22, 2017

When all was said and done, and the protest (and party) was finally over, the Women’s March turned out to be an absolutely roaring success. The event was the largest of any in U.S. history, with a staggering 3 million plus people taking part! The Women’s March on Washington in D.C. reportedly drew half a million people; NYC, 400,000; Boston and Chicago, 250,000; and Los Angeles, 500,000 — then there was the 300 plus sister rallies. Pretty mind blowing, right?

