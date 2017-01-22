New England Patriots Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Live Stream: Watch The AFC Championship

Let’s get ready to rumble! The New England Patriots face-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a final fight for the AFC Championship title. Find out how to watch this epic game!

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers go head-to-head on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:40 PM on CBS to battle it out in the AFC Championship game. The match-up is sure to be an incredible game and the winner will be making an appearance in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5!

The Steelers come into the game on a 9-game winning streak, just barely defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15, 18-16. Their QB-RB-WR trifecta made up of powerhouses Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, will give the Pats a run for their money — pun intended. Bell broke his own playoff record in rushing yards against the Chiefs last week and looks to do some more damage.

Still, the game comes down to the quarterbacks, and this game has the quarterbacks of all quarterbacks facing off. As Bleacher Report pointed out, “It will largely be about which quarterback has the better game.” Tom Brady, 39, has a 9-2 record over the Steelers, which includes playoff games and this time, he has home field advantage as the game will be at Gillette Stadium.

Despite Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calling the Patriots “assholes” in the locker room after their win against the Chiefs, Ben Roethlisberger, 34, has been outspoken about his admiration and respect for Tom Brady. In a conference call on Jan. 17, Roethlisberger revealed he has Brady’s jersey hanging in his office, a request he made of Brady in recorded conversation back in October.

“I have a lot of respect for him; I think that’s very well known. I think he’s one of, if not the greatest, quarterbacks of all time. It’s been an honor to play against him, to call him a competitor, and so I put it up in my office with the likes of the Marinos and Elways and Kellys and things like that,” he said. Nothing more than some friendly competition!

The last time these two played in Week 7 during regular season, Roethlisberger was on the sidelines, healing from an injury. The Pats took home the W, beating the Steelers 27-16, but with Big Ben healed and ready to play, today’s game will be quite different.

