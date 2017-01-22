Green Bay Packers Vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Stream: Watch The NFC Championship

Rex/Shutterstock

It comes down to this! The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons will clash on Jan. 22 in the NFC Championship game, with one these NFL squads going on to Super Bowl 51. Tune in and see who’ll advance to the big game and who’ll be sent home!

This game is going to be a showdown between two amazing quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers, 33, and the Green Bay Packers want to return to their first Super Bowl since 2011. It’s been longer since the Atlanta Falcons have made the big game (not since 1999) and you know Matt Ryan, 31, wants to take his team all the way. The winner of the NFC Championship goes on to Super Bowl 51, so be ready when this game kicks off at 3:05 PM ET.

Football fans got a preview of this game all the way back in Week 8. The Falcons barely won that game. Matt threw a touchdown pass in the last minute of the game, putting the dirty birds up 33-32. But, things have changed drastically since then, according to Fox Sports. Atlanta’s Adrian Clayborn, 28, is out, having suffered a season-ending bicep injury. The Falcons’ Desmond Trufant, 26, is also done, his season ended by a pectoral injury.

However, Green Bay has also been bitten by the injury bug, most notably losing Jordy Nelson, 31, during the Wild Card matchup with the New York Giants. The wide receiver is one of Aaron’s favorite targets, but he’s been sidelined with multiple fractured ribs.

If there is any good news, it’s that both Aaron and Matt have been playing on a higher level. These quarterbacks have been throwing bombs and racking up points, and many expect this game to be a high-scoring points-fest. Atlanta and Green Bay are ranked 28th and 31st in pass defense, according to USA Today.

Neither team is a defensive juggernaut, but Atlanta seemed to get its act together. They allowed fewer than 20 points in four of its last six regular-season games. Considering Green Bay defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a last-second field goal, stopping a big play could mean the difference from playing in Super Bowl 51 and watching the game from home.

