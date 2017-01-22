Barcelona Vs. SD Eibar Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

When Real Madrid loses, Barcelona gains. After Los Blancos unbeaten streak was snapped, Barca is closer than ever at taking over La Liga. They face SD Eibar on Jan. 22, so don’t miss a second of this match!

When Real Madrid suffering their first loss since Apr. 2016, at the hands of Sevilla, Los Blancos lead over Barcelona was drastically reduced. Now, the Blaugrana are only two points behind Real, meaning this match with SD Eibar is a chance for them to get closer to the top of La Liga’s table. Can Lionel Messi, 29, lead Luis Suarez, 29, and Neymar, 24, on a goal-scoring frenzy? The game is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see every kick, save and gooooooal!

Sociediad Deporiva Eibar (aka SD Eibar aka Los Armeros) is a fan-owned club, with more than 10,000 shareholders from 69 countries in the world. The club was promoted to la Liga in the 2013-14 season, after winning the Segunda Divsiion. Beofre then, they found success in Segunda Division B and the Tercera Division.

They’re within La Liga’s top-10 , hovering between Las Palmas and Celta Vigo. Enrique Martinez, 27, Nano, 21, and the rest of the squad may not be on Barca’s level, but they could provide quite a challenge in this fixture.

If Barcelona’s mind is not in this game, they could wind up with a disappointing draw or worse – a loss. Hopefully, Luis Enrique, 46, can put aside the drama over Messi’s latest contract negotiation to motivate his men to a win. Manchester City is reportedly willing to throw £100 million at Barcelona to reunite Messi with his former manager, Pep Guardiola, 45, according to Bleacher Report.

However, many suspect that no matter what, Messi will remain with Barcelona. It’s likely that Barca will concede and make Messi the highest-paid soccer player in the world. Still, there may be some trade drama on the horizon, as Barcelona is interested in recruiting Diego Costa, 28, from Chelsea. That would be amazing.

