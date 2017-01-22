Arsenal Vs. Burnley Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Soccer Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Go Gunners! That’s what the Arsenal fans will be screaming when their team play Burnley on Jan. 22 at The Emirates Stadium in London. The home side love to play attacking football so don’t miss a second of the Premier League action!

Arsenal will be aiming to take all three points when they go up against Burnley. The Gunners have an impressive home record this season and their opponents will do well to take anything from this game. There should be an amazing atmosphere at the stadium for this match that is slated for a 9:15 AM ET kick-off.

Burnley are in not bad shape to make the trip to London. They recently beat Southampton in the league and have some players that could trouble Arsenal. Andre Gray, 25, is always a dangerous player and Sam Vokes, 27, can cause problems for the Arsenal defense as well.

Sports fans can tune into this game via NBC Sports official live stream (simply enter in your cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH ARSENAL VS. BURNLEY LIVE STREAM

Sean Dyche, 45, will be hoping that Joey Barton, 34, can provide a steadying influence on his team as they travel to take on Arsene Wenger’s, 67, side. Burnley will try and match up with Arsenal in midfield but they will also need to defend really well because there will be times when they will be under a lot of pressure.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30, cannot stop scoring goals with five in his last five games and his confidence is sky high at the present moment. The big French striker scored in the recent 4-0 win over Swansea City and he looks like he will net each time he trots on to the park. That is a big plus for the home fans.

Alexis Sanchez, 26, has yet to commit himself to a new contract with the Gunners. Arsene will be hoping that Alexis will sign asap as he's one of the top players in the Premier League who could walk into most of the top teams in Europe. These two teams are well suited on paper but it remans to be seen if Arsenal will be able to push forward as they try to stay in the hunt for the EPL title. Burnley look like they are secure in mid-table, but if they beat Arsenal it would give the whole club a massive confidence boost.

