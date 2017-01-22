‘The Royals’ Recap: Jasper Disappears & Liam Dukes It Out With Robert

Brother went against brother on the Jan. 22 episode of ‘The Royals.’ Liam and Robert headed to the ring for charity, but the fight meant so much more than that. Plus, Jasper left and didn’t even tell Eleanor where he was going, but she did meet a dashing new prince. Watch out, Jasper!

Liam’s mind is preoccupied, to say the least. Not only is he focusing on the fight, he’s wondering what the heck is going on with Kathryn. He has a horrible nightmare of losing the fight and Kathryn. Is it only a nightmare, or is it more of a premonition?

Helena and Spencer are heating things up. They’re very good at keeping their super hot personal lives from invading their professional ones. I have to say, I really like Spencer. He keeps Helena on her toes.

Meanwhile, Jasper has suddenly left the palace after breaking up with Eleanor. He didn’t even tell Eleanor he was leaving. Needless to say, Eleanor is still heartbroken over it. She’s gone through five bodyguards in two weeks. Yikes.

That pesky reporter who basically made Jasper break up with Eleanor shows her face again in the palace. This time, she’s going after Eleanor head-on. She starts probing Eleanor about her personal life, trying to get her to talk about Jasper, and Eleanor is not here for it.

“Look, I was nice the first two times you not-so elegantly brought this subject up, but you’re interview is now complete,” Eleanor tells Harper. “Publish whatever you like and see yourself out.”

Helloooo, Sebastian

The People’s Gala has arrived! Eleanor planned the whole thing, despite her heartbreak. A very sexy guy comes up to her and asks her to take a selfie with him. His name is Sebastian, and I’m already obsessed with him.

Willow’s back and Helena has instructed to her to find candidates/wives for Robert. Robert needs his Kate Middleton. Willow goes up to Robert and asks him a few question, which determine that he’s a Gryffindor. During their brief convo, there’s definitely a spark between them.

The People’s Gala also includes the boxing match. Robert’s taking it easy. He’s not sweating it at all. Liam is not. He’s dead serious about it. Kathryn attends and puts her name in the auction for a wine cellar tour with Robert. Talk about shading Liam!

Prince Sebastian wins a royal game of crochet with Eleanor. A pair of oldies ladies name an art gallery viewing with Liam, while Kathryn wins the wine cellar tour. Liam is PISSED.

During the cocktail hour, a disgruntled employee tries to ATTACK Eleanor. Seriously, where’s Jasper when Eleanor needs him? A female guests punches the daylights out of the guy, and it’s magical. Girl power!

Eleanor and Sebastian play the game of crochet he won, which allows Eleanor to let out some of her frustrations about Jasper. She’s still very hurt, but she knows she’s putting on a good show for everyone. Sebastian lets her know she’s doing a good job. They really hit it off. I like this guy. A lot.

Robert sweeps Kathryn off her feet on the wine cellar tour. My heart breaks for Liam. Kathryn doesn’t deserve him. Meanwhile, Cyrus is blackmailing a guy who chooses the members of the privy council.

Brother Versus Brother

It’s finally FIGHT TIME! Robert and Liam go at it, and they’re brutal! You guys, William Moseley’s abs are just too much. Like, we are not worthy.

After a nasty punch, it looks like Liam’s going to lose, but remembering what his father told him, he gets back up and knocks the daylights out of Robert. Liam wins!

Elsewhere in the episode, Eleanor finds a new bodyguard, the girl that saved her from the disgruntled employee at the party. Helena hits it off with the winner of her auction, Jack Parker. Poor Spencer! Eleanor texts Jasper, hoping for just one word from him. He doesnt’ answer. UGH.

Robert proves to be a sore loser after the fight. He tells Liam that he LET Liam win because Cyrus bet on Liam. That way, Cyrus would have to double his donation. Liam knows better than that. Liam takes a swing at Robert, and it just goes downhill from there. Robert knocks him to the ground. He reminds Liam that, no matter how many times he tries to get back up and fight, his older brother will always keep putting him back down.

Robert walks out and there’s Kathryn waiting for him. She’s the worst. Cyrus sees all of this go down.

“I’ve lived in the shadow of a hero older brother for long enough to know the feeling that comes from that look,” Cyrus says to Liam. “It never goes away.”

Cyrus has never been more right in his life. “I’m not you, Cyrus,” Liam replies. “For now,” Cyrus snaps back. After Cyrus walks away, Liam takes his wounded hand and smashes one of the mirrors in the hallways. Stay strong, Liam!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s The Royals? Let us know!