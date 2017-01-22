Courtesy of ABC

OMG! If you’ve been watching the current season of ‘The Bachelor,’ there’s a very good chance you’re being duped. According to Corinne Olympios’ mom, her villain status is being faked by the show’s producers. Watch the video interview here!

It looks like Bachelor star Corinne Olympios might not be such a bad person after all. Her mom, Peri, recently spoke to TMZ, and said that a lot of the things we’ve seen on TV (ie. the whipped cream scene) were orchestrated by the show’s producers.

“She decided, either you are two people that get remembered — the winner or the villain. Just like Chad [Johnson] and a few others in the last few episodes. Yes, she took it to the limits. Most of it is fake, even when she decided to lose the top, she had cover-ups on. When she was in the trench coat, she had a bathing suit on. It was all for TV. Reality TV and TV is very fake. And you have no idea what they have cut out. I saw the reel, and then I saw what was really put on. I mean, if you could pick a particular episode, I could give you the reality of it. Just like with the whole trench coat and whipped cream thing — do you really think a can of Ready Whip was sitting there in the corner, by the pool, in the heat? Really?” Peri said during a video interview.

Peri also took the time to call out all the Bachelor fans who are calling her and dissing her daughter. Apparently, they somehow discovered her phone number, and she’s reporting everyone to the police.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are producers faking Corinne’s bad girl role? Or is Corinne’s mom just trying to save her reputation? Tell us how you feel below!

